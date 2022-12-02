Government Financed Human Trafficking ~Project Veritas Strikes Again~

The Bible Tells Me That a Nation Will Be Judged...
By The Way That It Treats It's Beasts...
What About The Way We Treat Our Children?
If We Allow Human and Child Trafficking to Happen...
Do You Believe We'll Ever Make It to Heaven?
