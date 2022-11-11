A word of warning form our lovely Jesus about Shock & Awe has come and "the" purple storm he revealed to me by dream and word is now activated in our world.
Revelation 18:21 And a mighty angel took up a stone like a great millstone, and cast it into the sea, saying, Thus with violence shall that great city Babylon be thrown down, and shall be found no more at all.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Free eBook Download:
https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK
Social Platforms:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram Site: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
Main YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
2nd New YouTube Site:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q
Odysee Channel
https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.