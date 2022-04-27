Miles Guo: The Whistleblowers’ Movement was the first to say that the vaccine mandate would be halted by May 2022

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4/24/2022 Miles Guo: The biggest possibility after the CCP invades Taiwan is that it will be destroyed instantaneously, and the U.S. aircraft carriers will dock in Taiwan in the long run. The so-called virus outbreak in Taiwan now is actually the COVID vaccine disaster, and the Whistleblowers’ Movement was the first to say that the vaccine mandate would be halted by May 2022