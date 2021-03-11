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Black Pegasus - The Awakening Part 2
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333 views • March 11, 2021
Next up, international hip-hop recording artist Black Pegasus. After his mother's passing from Cancer, he began his journey researching natural remedies.
The pandemic hit and his daughter began showing symptoms of child arthritis after receiving some scheduled vaccines. Doctors suggested putting his doctor on Cancer treatments to try and help with the pain, this pushed him further into researching natural cures and he was successful.
The pandemic hit and his daughter began showing symptoms of child arthritis after receiving some scheduled vaccines. Doctors suggested putting his doctor on Cancer treatments to try and help with the pain, this pushed him further into researching natural cures and he was successful.
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