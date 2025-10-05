RT News - October 5 2025 6AM GMT

October 5, 2025

rt.com





History repeats itself in Georgia. One year on since angry protests over elections in the country and demonstrators are back on the streets following regional polls. Our correspondent reports from the heart of the action. The Georgian Prime minister blames the EU ambassador for the unrest in Tbilisi, accusing him of supporting an attempt to overthrow the government. The party of the outspoken euro-sceptic Andrey Babish wins the parliamentary election in the Czech Republic, with a pledge to cut funding to Ukraine.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515