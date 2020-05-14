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ÉPANDAGES OFFICIELS EN ESPAGNE - BILL GATES - LA GRIPPE
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18 views • May 14, 2020
Silvano Trotta:
"Suite à mon émission sur les épandages nocturnes, voilà que c'est officiel en Espagne. La Grippe en France. Les morts indirects du Covid. Le traitement de l'information dans les médias. Gates et Soros."
"Suite à mon émission sur les épandages nocturnes, voilà que c'est officiel en Espagne. La Grippe en France. Les morts indirects du Covid. Le traitement de l'information dans les médias. Gates et Soros."
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