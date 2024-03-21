90 FOR LIFE NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTATION DR JOEL WALLACH

https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://infohealthnews.com/dead-doctors-dont-lie-show-radio-show/

#minerals #health #drwallach





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE





https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0





Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the need for nutritional supplementation. Stating that since the beginning of time people have used fire for cooking, stay warm and light. Contending the wood ash is actually minerals that people then put in thier gardens. People then ate the plants that had sucked up the minerals. Asserting this is no longer the case so people must supplement.