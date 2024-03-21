90 FOR LIFE NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTATION DR JOEL WALLACH
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://infohealthnews.com/dead-doctors-dont-lie-show-radio-show/
#minerals #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the need for nutritional supplementation. Stating that since the beginning of time people have used fire for cooking, stay warm and light. Contending the wood ash is actually minerals that people then put in thier gardens. People then ate the plants that had sucked up the minerals. Asserting this is no longer the case so people must supplement.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.