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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0131 - Samantha Brady - Report on the break in the case
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11 views • April 01, 2021
A report on the break in the case of the murder of Samantha and Sharon Brady.
Kyles entered the Brady’s apartment through a bedroom window, raped Samantha and Sharon Brady, then stabbed them to death. He was linked to the crime in 2015 by DNA.
Kyles entered the Brady’s apartment through a bedroom window, raped Samantha and Sharon Brady, then stabbed them to death. He was linked to the crime in 2015 by DNA.
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