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Iran Isfahan Vank Christian Armenian Cathedral 1655 in Julfa Armenian District - nadiaexplores
alltheworldsastage
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Iran Isfahan Vank Christian Armenian Cathedral 1655 in Julfa Armenian District - nadiaexplores


Nadia Explores

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_e7SE6ojz0


This Historic Church in Iran Left Us Speechless! این کلیسای تاریخی در ایران ما را شگفت‌زده کرد!



https://odysee.com/@alltheworldsastage:0/400-Year-Old-Armenian-Christian-Church-in-Iran-Bethlehem-Church-Isfahan-Armenian-District---persiancitywalk:b


400-Year-Old Armenian Christian Church in Iran Bethlehem Church Isfahan Armenian District - persiancitywalk



https://odysee.com/@alltheworldsastage:0/Isfahan-Iran-Vank-Christian-Armenian-Church-Cathedral-in-Armenian-District-of-Isfahan---marytravel:7


Isfahan Iran Vank Christian Armenian Church Cathedral in Armenian District of Isfahan - marytravel


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Julfa



Armenian Cathedrals In Ishfahan Jolfa


Holy Savior Cathedral (Surp Amenaprgich, commonly known as the Vank) and Armenian Apostolic Diocese of Persia and India – 1655

Saint Jacob Church (Surp Hakop Mdzbena Hayrapet) – 1607

Saint George Church (Surp Gevork) – 1611

Holy Mother of God Church (Surp Asdvadzadzin) – 1613

Saint Stephen Church (Surp Stepanos Nakhavga) – 1614

Saint John the Baptist Church (Surp Hovannes Mgrditch) – 1621

Saint Catherine Convent (Surp Katarine) – 1623

Holy Bethlehem Church (Surp Betłehem) – 1628

Saint Nicholas Church (Surp Nikołayos Hayrapet) – 1630

Saint Gregory the Illuminator Church (Surp Grigor Lusavoritch) – 1633

Saint Sarkis Church (Surp Sarkis) – 1659

Saint Minas Church (Surp Minas) – 1659

Saint Nerses Church (Surp Nerses Medz) – 1666

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irantrumpisraelislampalestinegenocidemagagazahijablebanonhasbarabeiruttehranforeignpolicyisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsmiddleeastwarsgazawariranwarisraelgazawarfreepalestineaipecisraellebanonwar
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