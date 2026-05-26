RT News - May 26 2026 6AM GMT

May 26, 2026

rt.com









Russia says it will carry out a series of systematic strikes on Ukraine's military industrial complex, as Moscow says Kiev's latest terror attack, which left 21 students dead, was the last straw. Washington reportedly resumes what it calls self-defensive strikes on Iran, with its military bombing the south of the nation, that's while Tehran says that as long as the US chooses violence, no agreement can be reached. Amid the US negotiations with Iran, and Tehran demanding an end to the conflict in Lebanon, Israel pledges to intensify its strikes on its neighboring country. Blackrock's boss claims America's insatiable appetite for AI, means people's savings and pension pots will need to be mined, to pay for it.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://gab.com/thedeadgene