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INVESTIGATING NEUSTETTIN: THE DISMEMBERING, RAPE AND MURDER OF 2000 GERMAN GIRLS *DISTURBING THEME*
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337 views • March 14, 2021
J. A. Sexton: " What is hell? I’ve often pondered what the concept “hell” entailed; what it means to be living in the absence of “God,” the supreme creative force behind all life. After reading Thomas Goodrich’s breathtaking and physically nauseating analytical narrative of the burnt offering—Holocaust—of Germany I now know what hell looks like and how its inhabitants live and behave. Who but the Devil itself could make a family turn on itself, causing it to tear itself apart in such a murderous, inhuman fashion that the victims are left unrecognizable after all the torture, abuse, burning, systematic rape, and beatings subsides? Who or what could inspire such madness? Thomas Goodrich answers this question silently, subtly, but matter-of-factly—the Jews in Communist Russia (the former USSR) and Capitalist America and Britain. Hellstorm is the type of book that changes lives. Goodrich is the type of author who literally puts you, the reader, there in the midst of hell. And what is this hell that he forces you to experience page after page, torture after torture, and rape after rape? One that has been all but forgotten; the only hell the modern age really knows "
SOME LINKS AND CITATIONS RELATED TO THE VIDEO....
https://exploringrealhistory.blogspot.com/2018/05/part-5-hellstorm-death-of-nazi-germany.html
Brazilian German Leonora Cavoa: https://chechar.wordpress.com/2011/12/10/hellstorm-book-review/
https://zionistnarrative.wordpress.com/2018/01/01/neustettin-dismemberment-2000-girls-by-red-army/
Hellstorm Book:
https://www.moneytreepublishing.com/
Hellstorm Documentary:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DCa9qzGBLSYY/
SOME LINKS AND CITATIONS RELATED TO THE VIDEO....
https://exploringrealhistory.blogspot.com/2018/05/part-5-hellstorm-death-of-nazi-germany.html
Brazilian German Leonora Cavoa: https://chechar.wordpress.com/2011/12/10/hellstorm-book-review/
https://zionistnarrative.wordpress.com/2018/01/01/neustettin-dismemberment-2000-girls-by-red-army/
Hellstorm Book:
https://www.moneytreepublishing.com/
Hellstorm Documentary:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DCa9qzGBLSYY/
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