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Caught On Video: Massive Wave Of Illegals Invade Texas Border
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176 views • June 30, 2021
As soon as Infowars founder Alex Jones and crew arrived to the Texas southern border, they spotted a large group of illegal immigrants being smuggled into America.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60dca92f0c3ac8365d994074
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60dca92f0c3ac8365d994074
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