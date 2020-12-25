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Why The Golden Rule Is The Only Rule We Need
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12 views • December 25, 2020
The Golden Rule is the only rule we need. The Golden Rule has the ability to replace all human law and in fact law exists only as a failed attempt by man to make The Golden Rule redundant. The left hates The Golden Rule because if applied the left loses its ability to manipulate the markets and our finances and if this happens the left loses the source of its power.
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