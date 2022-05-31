How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Jeni, Sales

Video TranscriptMy name is Jeni and I work in sales. I was in the interesting position where everybody else liked me but I didn’t really like me and I couldn’t understand why that was. With Dianetics I found the things that I was doing or that happened in my past that had me holding back and not really liking myself. They're just not there anymore so I feel like I can do anything I want to. I have self-confidence in abundance. And I’m, I’m happy.Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health was originally published in May of 1950. It has since proven the all-time bestselling work on the human mind, inspiring a fully international movement.Request a FREE excerpt.Absolutely free of charge, a selection from Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. Contains three chapters from the #1 bestseller on the mind.Excerpted here are the introductory chapters including the author’s Synopsis, providing a brief overview of Dianetic principles and what is contained in the book. Also included is a glossary of specialized terms and phrases.A Selection From Dianetics includes:SynopsisIntroduction: How to Read this BookChapter 1: The Scope of DianeticsChapter 2: The ClearChapter 3: The Goal of ManGlossary of Terms