© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Jeni, Sales
Follow
1
Share
Report
12 views • May 31, 2022
Video Transcript
My name is Jeni and I work in sales. I was in the interesting position where everybody else liked me but I didn’t really like me and I couldn’t understand why that was. With Dianetics I found the things that I was doing or that happened in my past that had me holding back and not really liking myself. They're just not there anymore so I feel like I can do anything I want to. I have self-confidence in abundance. And I’m, I’m happy.
Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health was originally published in May of 1950. It has since proven the all-time bestselling work on the human mind, inspiring a fully international movement.
Request a FREE excerpt.
Absolutely free of charge, a selection from Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. Contains three chapters from the #1 bestseller on the mind.
Excerpted here are the introductory chapters including the author’s Synopsis, providing a brief overview of Dianetic principles and what is contained in the book. Also included is a glossary of specialized terms and phrases.
A Selection From Dianetics includes:
Synopsis
Introduction: How to Read this Book
Chapter 1: The Scope of Dianetics
Chapter 2: The Clear
Chapter 3: The Goal of Man
Glossary of Terms
https://www.dianetics.org/request-info/dianetics-booklet.html
My name is Jeni and I work in sales. I was in the interesting position where everybody else liked me but I didn’t really like me and I couldn’t understand why that was. With Dianetics I found the things that I was doing or that happened in my past that had me holding back and not really liking myself. They're just not there anymore so I feel like I can do anything I want to. I have self-confidence in abundance. And I’m, I’m happy.
Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health was originally published in May of 1950. It has since proven the all-time bestselling work on the human mind, inspiring a fully international movement.
Request a FREE excerpt.
Absolutely free of charge, a selection from Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. Contains three chapters from the #1 bestseller on the mind.
Excerpted here are the introductory chapters including the author’s Synopsis, providing a brief overview of Dianetic principles and what is contained in the book. Also included is a glossary of specialized terms and phrases.
A Selection From Dianetics includes:
Synopsis
Introduction: How to Read this Book
Chapter 1: The Scope of Dianetics
Chapter 2: The Clear
Chapter 3: The Goal of Man
Glossary of Terms
https://www.dianetics.org/request-info/dianetics-booklet.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.