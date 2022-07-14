New York PSA Warns of Nuclear Attack

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New York City PSA warns of a Nuclear Attack. This alarmed the residents of the city and the world as we see a war brewing in Europe. Couple that with tensions in the Pacific Region and we are seeing an escalation of the possible global war on a scale never seen before. Surviving a Nuclear Attack is a topic that scares the bravest of people. The sheer destructive force and corresponding fallout is something that is hard to overcome for those near the blast. Sign up for our Newsletter at: https://anchorstratgiesllc.com For Medical Kit preparedness and training you can follow Danger Doug at https://anchorstrategiesllc.com or shop at our online store at https://anchorstrategies.myshopify.com #preparedness #fuelshortage #prepping #foodshortages #globalnews #inflation #fuelshortage #nuclearwar #globalnews #economiccollapse #current affairs #prepper #prepare now radiation nuclear war