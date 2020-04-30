Food Crisis Coming - Should We Blame Coronavirus?

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Food industry leaders are warning that a huge food crisis is coming, with slaughterhouses closing across the country and the food supply chain badly damaged. Politicians will blame this coming crisis on the coronavirus, but their unprecedented "lockdown" policies have disrupted every aspect of the economy.
Plus - now the World Health Organization is holding Sweden up as a model on how to handle the coronavirus? Flip flop?