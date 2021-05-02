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Stock Market Meltdown. There Will Be No Economic Recovery.
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3058/stock-market-meltdown-there-will-be-no-economic-recovery

Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points, its worst weekly performance in approximately four years. On Monday, the index plunged by over 1,000 points early - and closed the day down 588 points. In terms of the number of points lost, Monday August 24th, 2015 was the eighth-worst single-day loss in the index’s history.

A third of S&P 500 companies have declined over 20% from their peaks and many retain high valuations despite disappointing earnings numbers. The United States Dollar Index dropped the most it has in over 5 months today to seven month lows - losing against the Euro and Yen. Oil prices plunged, with the U.S. oil benchmark settling down 5.5% at $38.24 a barrel, its first close below $40 a barrel since February 2009.

Some analysis are blaming the China currency devaluation and the drop in the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index – but what is really going on?

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Background
http://www.europac.com/commentaries/fed_spooking_markets_not_china
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/vix-fear-index-skyrockets-to-highest-level-in-nearly-7-years-2015-08-24
http://fortune.com/2015/08/24/stock-market-august-decline/

Effective Federal Funds Rate
https://www.quandl.com/data/FRED/DFF-Effective-Federal-Funds-Rate

Major Stock Indexes vs. Federal Reserve Interest Rate
https://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/graph/?g=1Gvm
http://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-stocks-set-to-tumble-again-as-global-market-selloff-continues-1440418890

Quantitative Easing
https://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/graph/?g=1GuH
http://www.ft.com/cms/s/0/69e8c92c-e758-11df-880d-00144feab49a.html
http://www.academia.edu/6943181/Quantitative_Monetary_Easing_-_the_history_and_impacts_on_financial_markets
http://money.cnn.com/2010/11/03/news/economy/fed_decision/index.htm
http://www.ft.com/cms/s/0/d3dd363a-e918-11df-a1b4-00144feab49a.html#axzz1A9nIrzex
http://www.guardian.co.uk/business/2011/jul/13/bernanke-ready-for-more-quantitative-easing
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2012-09-13/fed-plans-to-buy-40-billion-in-mortgage-securities-each-month.html
http://community.nasdaq.com/News/2012-09/qe3-launched-the-ever-decreasing-effects-of-monetary-stimulus.aspx?storyid=174677
http://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/press/monetary/20121024a.htm
http://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/2013/06/19/fed-decision-on-tap/
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2013-06-20/fed-seen-tapering-qe-to-65-billion-at-september-fomc-meeting.html
http://www.al.com/business/index.ssf/2013/06/dow_jones_down_43_percent_sinc.html
http://www.reuters.com/article/2013/09/19/us-usa-fed-banks-analysis-idUSBRE98I07B20130919
http://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/press/monetary/20140129a.htm
http://www.nytimes.com/2014/10/30/business/federal-reserve-janet-yellen-qe-announcement.html

Federal Reserve: Total Assets
http://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_recenttrends.htm

Major Stock Indexes vs. Federal Reserve Assets
https://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/series/DJIA
https://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/series/NASDAQCOM
https://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/series/SP500
http://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_recenttrends.htm
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