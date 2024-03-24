Create New Account
The Great ELECTRIC Car Coverup is entering DANGEROUS new territory _ Redacted with Clayton Morris
Mirrored Content
The Biden Administration is pushing electric vehicle mandates even though car dealers and manufacturers have begged them not to. New rules unveiled on Wednesday set the “strongest-ever pollution standards,” which many are calling a cover to eliminate gas-powered cars. Is this anything other than race-baiting climate alarmism? You decide.

Keywords
racismelectric carsmandatesgreen revolutionbiden administration

