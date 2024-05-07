US Sports Partner Spotlight: Fanatics

Celebrating Victor Wembanyama
NBA's Rookie Of The Year
https://bit.ly/VictorWembanyamaROY
(CNN)....
San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama is the NBA’s Rookie of the Year, the first player from France to ever win the honor.
The 7-foot, 4-inch, 20-year-old was a unanimous selection for the award, topping Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets in the voting of 99 members of the media. He was the sixth unanimous pick for the honor in league history.
