US Sports Partner Spotlight: Fanatics

US Sports Radio
Published 15 hours ago

Celebrating Victor Wembanyama

NBA's Rookie Of The Year

(CNN)....

San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama is the NBA’s Rookie of the Year, the first player from France to ever win the honor.


The 7-foot, 4-inch, 20-year-old was a unanimous selection for the award, topping Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets in the voting of 99 members of the media. He was the sixth unanimous pick for the honor in league history.


nbabasketballussportsnetworkussportsradiovictor wembanyamarookie of the year

