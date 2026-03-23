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"At the name of Jesus,
Every knee shall bow,
Every tongue confess him
King of glory now...
'Tis our father's pleasure
We should call him Lord
Who in the beginning
Was the mighty Word."
Satan has been busy sowing confusion among Christians over the names of God and Jesus but, as Shakespeare puts it,...
"What's in a name? That which we call a rose
By any other name would smell as sweet..."
This clip is taken from 'End-Times Curtain Raiser' — Episode 5 — with author, Abdiel LeRoy, and man of God, Brother J.
Full episode at https://www.brighteon.com/d6c77402-e33d-46f1-9f66-e3cfcaff994a
Download BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM free at https://PoetProphet.com. Or better yet, buy the paperbacks direct at https://Geni.us/Rights.