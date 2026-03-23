"At the name of Jesus,

Every knee shall bow,

Every tongue confess him

King of glory now...



'Tis our father's pleasure

We should call him Lord

Who in the beginning

Was the mighty Word."



Satan has been busy sowing confusion among Christians over the names of God and Jesus but, as Shakespeare puts it,...



"What's in a name? That which we call a rose

By any other name would smell as sweet..."

This clip is taken from 'End-Times Curtain Raiser' — Episode 5 — with author, Abdiel LeRoy, and man of God, Brother J.





Full episode at https://www.brighteon.com/d6c77402-e33d-46f1-9f66-e3cfcaff994a





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