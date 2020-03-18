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Militias have done nothing but hide-out instead of confronting the government, and Police-state for citizens
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109 views • March 18, 2020
Hello friends, I have not seen or heard of any militias defending the citizens- Citizens are facing HAARP, CHEM-trails, 5G, DEW, and man-made viruses and where are the militias? They are with the government and the police-state and 'not' the citizens- Have you seen or heard of any militia confronting any authority anywhere? Thought not! Thanks for viewing and I don't think this one will bore you to sleep- 'CHEERS', Take your care, westruther and Wesley Thompson at youtube-
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