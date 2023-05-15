Stormtroopin'

Derek St. Holmes: lead vocals, rhythm guitar
Ted Nugent: lead/rhythm guitar, backing vocals, percussion
Rob Grange: bass
Cliff Davies: drums, vibraphone, backing vocals
Written by Derek St. Holmes
Ted Nugent | 1975
