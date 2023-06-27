This message counts for the vaccinated and their infected pastor
I have said these things to you so that you, the unvaccinated, those who are vaccinated with My protected, precious Blood, who trust in Me alone so that you wouldn’t be caused to stumble.
Published on June 23, 2023 by Cindy on the website; www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com
Please share and do not change © BC
