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This Quantum Life #103 - It Takes As Long As It Takes
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10 views • July 10, 2021
It's not like any unwanted condition or situation is going to last forever--that's a religious control game. Everything is changing constantly, and the only exception to that is existence itself. And remember, it was our choices that got us here, so it will be our choices getting us out.
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