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Navarro: You don't know how severe the China problem is
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220 views • February 25, 2021
NAVARRO: The former White House Trade Advisor speaks to Newsmax about the severity of intellectual property, technological, chemical, and financial threats that China and the CCP may pose to the United States, and how the Biden administration is affecting the situation. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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