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PATRIOTS IN TUNE show #339: Irvin "Ray Ray" Brookstein 4-6-2021
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13 views • April 07, 2021
SUBSCRIBE! #TuneIn2InTune Tonight! We welcome the multi talented Author/Poet, Irvin “Ray Ray” Brookstein to the PATRIOTS IN TUNE show.
About the Author:
Irvin R. Brookstein, aka RayRay, is an American born author and poet. He was raised in New York and Ivy League educated. Over the past 7 years, Ray has distinguished himself as a Social Media phenomenon, showcasing his poetry on all the major platforms. He has also self-published several poetry books which record “History Through Poetry”. His widely acclaimed “Trump Chronicle” poetically recounts The Presidential First Term. His energetic four year project is a very unique journalistic accomplishment. His style is rhythmic, versatile, compelling and easy for all ages to read and understand. Books are available on Amazon as well including some ebooks
Under Irvin R Brookstein as the author.
Irvin "Ray Ray" Brookstein links:
Website: https://rayraypoetryworld.com/
Amazon: Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/dp/0578726971
Gab: https://gab.com/RayRayPoetry
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/raybnboca
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9:00 pm-11:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00 pm-2:00pm EST
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
About the Author:
Irvin R. Brookstein, aka RayRay, is an American born author and poet. He was raised in New York and Ivy League educated. Over the past 7 years, Ray has distinguished himself as a Social Media phenomenon, showcasing his poetry on all the major platforms. He has also self-published several poetry books which record “History Through Poetry”. His widely acclaimed “Trump Chronicle” poetically recounts The Presidential First Term. His energetic four year project is a very unique journalistic accomplishment. His style is rhythmic, versatile, compelling and easy for all ages to read and understand. Books are available on Amazon as well including some ebooks
Under Irvin R Brookstein as the author.
Irvin "Ray Ray" Brookstein links:
Website: https://rayraypoetryworld.com/
Amazon: Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/dp/0578726971
Gab: https://gab.com/RayRayPoetry
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/raybnboca
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9:00 pm-11:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00 pm-2:00pm EST
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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