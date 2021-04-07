BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PATRIOTS IN TUNE show #339: Irvin "Ray Ray" Brookstein 4-6-2021
Patriots In Tune
Patriots In Tune
12 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
13 views • April 07, 2021
SUBSCRIBE! #TuneIn2InTune Tonight! We welcome the multi talented Author/Poet, Irvin “Ray Ray” Brookstein to the PATRIOTS IN TUNE show.
 
About the Author:
Irvin R. Brookstein, aka RayRay, is an American born author and poet. He was raised in New York and Ivy League educated. Over the past 7 years, Ray has distinguished himself as a Social Media phenomenon, showcasing his poetry on all the major platforms. He has also self-published several poetry books which record “History Through Poetry”. His widely acclaimed “Trump Chronicle” poetically recounts The Presidential First Term. His energetic four year project is a very unique journalistic accomplishment. His style is rhythmic, versatile, compelling and easy for all ages to read and understand. Books are available on Amazon as well including some ebooks
Under Irvin R Brookstein as the author.
 
Irvin "Ray Ray" Brookstein links:
Website: https://rayraypoetryworld.com/
Amazon: Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/dp/0578726971
Gab: https://gab.com/RayRayPoetry
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/raybnboca
 
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
 
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9:00 pm-11:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00 pm-2:00pm EST
 
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
 
Donate To Us!
 
PayPal:
paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
 
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Keywords
politicsmusicauthorwriterpoetrypoetlaughter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy