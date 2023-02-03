China spying over Montana USA / Large celestial+Wormwood system bodies pass sun / meteors coming /READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Feb 3, 2023





Chinese balloon spying over Montana USA /Large celestial+Wormwood-Planet x system bodies pass sun/meteors over Russia+Tunesia..... Today is now 2/3/ 23 i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video first off BREAKING NEWS, a Chinese spy balloon they are saying has been floating over montana for days and yet nothing is being done about it... I heard this has happened before except not this long in duration... As there's major military things out by where this balloon is hanging around... More meteor debris came in not just over Russia a large one blew in the sky but also Tunesia days back had meteor debri come in....... Like I said get ready soon they will fall globally from planet xs tail of debri.... Water fell blood red in Indonesia due to red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x/wormwood/ the fiery red dragon/ the destroyer that turned skies and waters red not just in Egypt during the 10 biblical plagues, but the red dust falling from planet x the Brown dwarf star turned the earth red globally in the past.... Waters and skies both..... Also new pictures caught by me on NASA stereo ahead images showing within the last few days multiple planet x system bodies and extra celestial bodies in our solar system that have been passing and messing with the sun on pretty much a daily basis.. Plus more.. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so.





Credited videos BELOW-

Makrem larnaout/ meteors over tunesia- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/nBCNRXAh2TA





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9K1hCzXUoYU