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Serving Up The Law To Criminals & Traitors Through Common Law Grand Juries
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32 views • October 20, 2021
The Common Law Citizens Grand Jury, it was a part of our culture for decades and throughout history it was a part of Western civilization to keep corruption in check. It has been largely ignored and forgotten by many in our society, as has the constitutional militia. I have personally endorsed TacticalCivics.com as a means that We the People can be the solution to resurrect these lost treasures to ensure law and order once again. Captain Karl Koenigs and Shawna Cox join me in this episode to talk about the need to restore the Common Law Citizens Grand Jury and how it ties in with the enforcement of the jury's decision.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/serving-up-the-law-to-criminals-traitors-through-common-law-grand-juries-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/serving-up-the-law-to-criminals-traitors-through-common-law-grand-juries-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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