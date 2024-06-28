BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Man encounters "ghost".
Alan S
Alan S
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • 10 months ago

A section from Roger J Morneau ex illuminati, describing in an interview, a demonic encounter, or as he thought then in 1970s a ghost of a friend's sister, when invited to one of the Canadian branch of illuminati gathering. Firmly command the 'ghost' jinn or poltergeist or orb to leave in Jesus name. A ghost is not what you think it is, they are demonic spirits masquerading as human's, dead relatives or people from different times or ancient guides. Its demonic deception. The Bible tells us -And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment. There are no earth bound spirits of man but something else. Nothing else but the name of Jesus, who is God, will rid you of these entities. Rebuke in Jesus name. They are not friendly ghosts. There presence is bad news for you. Rebuke them in Jesus name. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

Keywords
ghostspiritentity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy