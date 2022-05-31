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The Clintons' Crooked Connections
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42 views • May 31, 2022
Rotten To The Core
* Bill and Hillary: the most famously crooked couple in the U.S.
* The Clintons have been and always will be all about the money.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 30 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307022048112
* Bill and Hillary: the most famously crooked couple in the U.S.
* The Clintons have been and always will be all about the money.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 30 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307022048112
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