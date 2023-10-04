The Ukrainian command decided to post the saboteur landing on Crimea despite the fact that the PR stunt went horribly wrong.

Adding this:

Combined Attack on Crimea - @Rybar Analysis

On the night of October 3rd to 4th, Ukrainian forces once again launched an attack on the Crimea peninsula. Initially, at around 20:25, an anti-ship missile "Neptune" was intercepted by the Pantsir-S1 air defense system of the 31st Air Defense and Air Force Division as it approached Cape Tarkhankut.

Just half an hour later, Russian units downed another Ukrainian anti-ship missile (not a drone) in Engineer's Bay in Sevastopol. Debris from the "Neptune" caused

damage to several civilian vehicles.

At that moment, an American UAV RQ-4B was in the air, monitoring the results of Ukrainian strikes on Crimea. Judging by the areas where these missiles were destroyed, their targets seemed to be air defense positions.

➡️Closer to midnight, four amphibious groups on three jet skis and one boat departed from the Ovidiopol area south of Odessa towards Cape Tarkhankut.

This time, the Ukrainian units intended to land to the northeast of the cape, precisely where their reconnaissance group had been observing the shore on September 22-23.

➡️At around 01:22 near Priborny Cape, Russian border guards spotted four surface objects. As a result of ensuing gunfire, at least one saboteur was eliminated.

✈️ To strike at the group of boats and jet skis, a Su-30SM aircraft from the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet was scrambled into the air, attacking the retreating Ukrainian units.

There is no precise information about the targets hit at the moment. However, out of the four jet skis/boats, at least two reached Tendra Spit and a gas production facility, requesting evacuation.

Through the joint efforts of the 31st Air Defense and Air Force Division, the Black Sea Fleet, and border guards, the Ukrainian attack was successfully repelled.

More information about the raid on Crimea

During the night, border guards in Crimea captured one of the saboteurs from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's Intelligence Directorate (GUR) who were attempting to land in Crimea.

During the interrogation, the captured saboteur revealed that the group's objective was to take photos and videos with the Ukrainian flag in the background on the territory of Crimea.

✈️💥 It is reported the 3 of the 5 jet skis and boats were destroyed by the Su-30SM fighter from the Naval Aviation with target designation provided by the "Forpost" UAV.

ℹ️In the picture medical aid is provided to the Ukrainian saboteur.

Adding:

GUR (Main Intelligence Directorate) admitted losses among the special forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during an attempted landing in Crimea.

▪️"A battle took place... Unfortunately, there are losses among the Ukrainian defenders..." said Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“There was a battle with the Russian invaders, there are many dead and wounded among the invaders’ personnel. Unfortunately, there are losses among the Ukrainian defenders, which are still not comparable to the Russian ones,” intelligence representative Yusov added.

▪️According to Russian data, 13 GUR militants were killed and 1 was captured.

▪️Ukrainian media sources report that the attack was carried out by Stugna and Brotherhood special forces as part of Timur’s special unit GUR MO.

▪️Previously, Budanov stated that the GUR special forces have a special unit “Paragon” under the command of Timur.