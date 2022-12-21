https://gnews.org/articles/606093
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Founder & President of America’s Frontline Doctors,Dr Simone Gold: China has been heavily investing in control and access within all American institutions. It's not the vast majority, but the people who fight like you and me who can really change things. I know that there are some percentage of Americans that our hearts break for the situation that you're in, and we will never quit trying to help you.
