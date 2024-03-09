Create New Account
Astrology & Predictions - USA - Spring 2024 & Astro Year '24 to '25
Published Yesterday

Using Mundane Astrology, we'll take a look at what might be in store for the USA, acutely in the period between March and June 2024 and broadly, for the entire astrological year (March '24 to March '25). Sorry guys--bumpy road ahead!


#fruitcakeastrologer #predictions2024 #mundane #ingress #usa #spring2024


The Great Taking

https://rumble.com/v41ow3n-the-great-taking.-how-the-banksters-plan-to-steal-everything-from-everyone..html


americaastrologyusaunited states2024predictionmundaneingressfruitcakeastrologerspring 2024

