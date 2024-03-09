Astrology & Predictions - USA - Spring 2024 & Astro Year '24 to '25

Using Mundane Astrology, we'll take a look at what might be in store for the USA, acutely in the period between March and June 2024 and broadly, for the entire astrological year (March '24 to March '25). Sorry guys--bumpy road ahead!





#fruitcakeastrologer #predictions2024 #mundane #ingress #usa #spring2024





The Great Taking

https://rumble.com/v41ow3n-the-great-taking.-how-the-banksters-plan-to-steal-everything-from-everyone..html





Brighteon Affiliate Link





https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=7789271.67117a&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7789271.67117a





BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/





TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official





BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer





Website: https://AstroSvs.com



