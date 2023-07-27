Mitch McConnell, Joe Biden & Government by the Incompetent

Dr. Jane Ruby





July 27, 2023





Dr. Jane hosted the 4th hour of the Alex Jones Show yesterday. Adverse reactions & clots after injections continue. Some still claim being forced to take the injections, instead of admitting they made a bad choice. People must realize they have a choice, and no incentive or mandate is worth compromising their lives over. Mitch McConnell, Joe Biden and others do not appear competent to hold elected office. Their apparent inability to perform their duties to the best of their abilities puts this Nation at risk.





https://banned.video/watch?id=64c19cb861ac5ce61418c931





Oath of office violation, Too many old politicians, Government by the incompetent, Kakistocracy, Vaccine clots, Vaccine side effects, Natural medicines,

Alex Jones Show, Mitch McConnell news, Acute neurological disorder





SUPPORT MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING-Thanks!

PATRIOT MOBILE: www.patriotmobile.com/ruby FREE $30 Activation w/Promo Code RUBY

Triad Aer: Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification: https://airwaterhealing.com (Promo Code RUBY-10% off & free shipping)

MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)

The Tower Garden: https://drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com/





MY PREPPER LIST: I receive a small commission-Thanks.

Cod Liver Oil: https://Www.amzn.to/3N8TPJ9

Solar Flashlights: https://amzn.to/40jfJfZ

Solar Oven: https://amzn.to/3LPoafp

Solar Powered Generator: https://amzn.to/42l0TYe

Propane Generator: https://amzn.to/3FxguKL

Rechargable Batteries: https://amzn.to/42jQ20P

Solar Battery Charger: https://amzn.to/42o0MeM

Food Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/3Ly6FA6

Emergency Survival Food (non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3lfOYdS

Zeolite Full Body Detox: https://amzn.to/3JoHsp3

Water Filtration: https://amzn.to/40ePSpJ

Swiss Army Knife: https://amzn.to/3TxxRAL

Multitool: https://amzn.to/3ll9xW4

Home First Aid Kit: https://amzn.to/3YWjjM3

Emergency Medical Kit: https://amzn.to/3YS5cax

Heirloom Seeds (Non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3Z2G94B

Faraday Pouches: https://amzn.to/3yJn0KB

Portable Toilet: https://amzn.to/3JOv0jC

Night Vision: https://amzn.to/3JqE6BN

Personal Protection Device: https://amzn.to/3ZO5Ebf

Safety Shelter: https://amzn.to/3yFvaDC

Two-Way Radio: https://amzn.to/3Jp5H6w

Camp Stove: https://amzn.to/3TrVdYt

Solar/Crank Radio: https://amzn.to/40iOKkM

The Bible: https://amzn.to/3z6fxWd

Cordage: https://amzn.to/3yKuaOy

Nebulizer: https://amzn.to/3LA0I5G





MY SOCIAL MEDIA SITES

Banned.Video: https://banned.video/channel/the-dr-jane-ruby-show

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/therealdrjane/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/therealdrjane

DailyMotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RealDrJaneRuby

Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby

Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/drjaneruby

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby

Minds: https://www.minds.com/therealdrjane/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drjaneruby

Parler: https://parler.com/TheRealDrJane

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/therealdrjane/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RealDrJaneRuby/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealDrJaneRuby

UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@therealdrjane

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjaneruby





BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS: [email protected]





Website: https://drjaneruby.com





DR. JANE MERCH

https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/





Protect Dr.Jane’s Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane





Send checks to my legal defense fund:

Dr. Jane Ruby

4371 Northlake Blvd, #188

Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410





SUPPORT ME DIRECTLY:

Venmo: Jane-ruby

https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32qm6k-mitch-mcconnell-joe-biden-and-government-by-the-incompetent.html