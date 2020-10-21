Amyloidosis: Types and Causes

This is a brief introduction to what we will be going over the next 6 weeks about the different types of amyloidosis. This is a topic that has not been heard of by many people. It can be hereditary and can wreak havoc on the different organ systems of the body. Alzheimer's disease is a form of amyloidosis.



This video is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to diagnoses any ailment. The proper diagnosis must be made by a knowledgeable physician, so that appropriate treatment can be designated.



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