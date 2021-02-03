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Save the children from pedo's
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1840 views • February 03, 2021
This was posted by attorney Lin Wood. Trump has been doing amazing rescues of children and arresting those who abuse them. Unfortunately the task is enormous and there are many others out there who need to be caught. Black "panda" eyes are caused from children being sodomized.
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