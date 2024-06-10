Israel Has Now Been Officially Added to the UN's Infamous Blacklist of Nations...





Israel has now been added to the UN's infamous blacklist, of nations and groups that harm children during armed conflict. 2024/06/10





It is time to take a look at what the Israeli army stands accused of.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





Source: https://www.palestinechronicle.com/





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Israel, Jews, UN, United Nations, War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity, Zionism, War, Gaza, Palestine,