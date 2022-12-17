David Asscheric Reformation 500 and 5

Please warn thy flock of the upcoming storm of ecumenical alliances, the storm of the National Sunday Law workings its way in darkness, how to stand and give the third angels msg along w the 1st and 2nd. Give the trumpet a certain sound and identify the beasts of Rev 12,13 and tell thy flock of reaching the complete and sinless state before the judgement is passed from the dead to the living. Give the trumpet a certain sound.

This video is presented for education purpose only, to see more videos from the creator please visit their YouTube Channel and support them. This channel is not monetizedand and only seeks to introduce and promote creators of useful, interesting content.