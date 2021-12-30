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The True Covid Stats Kill The CDC Narrative
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40 views • December 30, 2021
The numbers provided by the government's VAERS system are no longer debatable. If only a fraction of the deaths reported from the Covid Vaccines are true, than its still too many. The CDC is leading as many lemmings as they can off the cliff. While the information that their propaganda has desperately attempted to cover up has become widely available.
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Bowne Report
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Bowne Report
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