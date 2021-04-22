PROFESSOR DOLORES CAHILL ON THE RICHIE ALLEN SHOW 21/4/21

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Professor Dolores Cahill has been challenging the science behind lockdowns since March last year. Dolores has presented evidence to demonstrate why she believes that new mRNA vaccines will be catastrophic for human health. She is the President of the World Freedom Alliance and The World Doctors Alliance.
www.worldfreedomalliance.org
www.worlddoctorsalliance.com