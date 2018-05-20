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5/20/18 A Quick Little Happy Sunday Video! Be Free!
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52 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
5/20/18 Now is the time of our lives! Let’s get out and LIVE! I couldn’t have had a more perfect Sunday than today. A community event brought hundreds of people together to celebrate healthy living an community togetherness in honor of organic food and self-care. But, it was the people, the dancing, the heart-centered sharing that really made the day absolutely unforgettable and Filled with JOY! We Are Free!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PAYPAL [email protected]
5/20/18 Now is the time of our lives! Let’s get out and LIVE! I couldn’t have had a more perfect Sunday than today. A community event brought hundreds of people together to celebrate healthy living an community togetherness in honor of organic food and self-care. But, it was the people, the dancing, the heart-centered sharing that really made the day absolutely unforgettable and Filled with JOY! We Are Free!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PAYPAL [email protected]
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