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Health Freedom For Humanity
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173 views • April 05, 2021
Health Freedom for Humanity unites people from all walks of life under one common purpose: the reclamation and defense of health freedom.

They believe that making one’s own health decisions, without coercion or force, is an inalienable right and increasingly under threat. They invite and welcome you to stand together to protect and advance this right against all past, current, and future infringements, via education, personal empowerment, community support, and unity in action.

In this powerful livestream Ali, Alec, Jo Yi M.D. and Dr. Tommy go deep into the solutions they are developing to ensure our bodily sovereignty and freedoms are not only preserved but redefined into the full expression of what it means to be human. I'm sure this will be a very entertaining livestream!
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healthfreedomjo yi md
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy