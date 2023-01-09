TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Jan 8, Ukraine, and US urgencies exposed! 1st hour.

Truth vs. NEW$ INC, 1st hr. (8 Jan. 2023) with Prof. James Fetzer, Don Grahn and Brian Davidson. Brian is a licensed Texas Private Investigator who has done insightful research on Buffalo, Uvalde, and (even) Sandy Hook. ...an insider communicator!





The situation in Ukraine looks very grim for the Ukranians, where the Russians are taking out around 1,000 casualties each day while suffering only 100s in return.





Zelensky won't settle unless Putin were to return Crimea and the newly independent states in the Donbas, which is not going to happen.

Kevin McCarthy was finally elected Speaker of the House on the 15th ballot(!) after making major concessions to the conservatives holding his feet to the first.

Those who (like myself) were surprised when Marjorie Taylor Green voted for him from the beginning may be intrigued by a body-language study suggesting that she and the newly elected Speaker may know each other well outside of the House of Representatives!

Sundance outlines an approach by means of which a committee to be formed looking into the weaponization of government might make a difference:

know the enormity of the opposition;

formulate a communication strategy;

publish everything as as soon as it becomes known;

grant immunity to all witnesses;

expose the truth;

dissolve weaponized systems;

do not create new ones.

A lawsuit is exposing more evidence of the Biden crime family's misdeeds, even as the exposure of corruption in Jim's Wisconsin during 2020 has been undermined by the Speaker of the House, Robin Vos, who appears to have been profoundly involved.

NOTE: Hunter's Laptop info just released, link here: https://bidenlaptopreport.marcopolousa.org/report_viewer/index.html#p=533

STOP this Show at 52 minutes, unless you can Handle harsh reality:

DeSantis moves to dissolve Disney's "corporate kingdom" and make it subject to the same laws as other corporations in Florida.

And the WEF moves forward in an attempt to normalize pedophilia as as matter of "human rights"!! OMG!!