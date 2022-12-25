VAX NATION: THE PANDEMIC OF THE VACCINATED (DOCUMENTARY) PART 3 (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Towards The Light at:-

Covid shots have not stopped the spread of Covid spread, as admitted publicly by health authorities and by the vaccine manufacturers themselves. The shots have also not prevented people from catching Covid and dying from it. In some cases, the shots themselves are being blamed for deaths and adverse reactions. Growing evidence from the government's own data suggests that the hospitals are being overwhelmed by the vaccinated or those within 14 days of an mRNA shot.





If the vaccinated can both catch and transmit covid, then what purpose do vax passports serve besides dividing society, promoting segregation, and discriminating against individuals for exercising bodily autonomy in their own medical choices?





Brought to you by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms https://www.jccf.ca