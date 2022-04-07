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Tea Time Series @ CHD Episode 28: Global Food Collapse, Cyber Warfare, False Flags + Financial Disruption with “Health Ranger” Mike Adams
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160 views • April 07, 2022
APRIL 4, 2022 In this week's “Tea Time,” viewers hear a powerful analysis of current topics with guest “Health Ranger” Mike Adams. These topics include the following: global shutdowns on international borders, bird flu, weaponized food scarcity, food shortage and storage, targeting of the power grid and financial systems, and more. Do not miss this episode!
APRIL 4, 2022
Show Host Polly Tommey TX
For all episodes visit
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/tea-time
APRIL 4, 2022
Show Host Polly Tommey TX
For all episodes visit
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/tea-time
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