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Lt COL. Karen Kwiatkowski : Fusing the Pentagon and the IDF
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Lt COL. Karen Kwiatkowski : Fusing the Pentagon and the IDF

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Further Info:

Congress quietly moving to ‘fuse’ U.S. and Israeli militaries into a single, integrated war-fighting machine that operates largely outside of congressional oversight

https://leohohmann.substack.com/p/congress-quietly-moving-to-fuse-us

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Mirrored - Judging Freedom - Judge Napolitano

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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