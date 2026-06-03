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Lt COL. Karen Kwiatkowski : Fusing the Pentagon and the IDF
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Further Info:
Congress quietly moving to ‘fuse’ U.S. and Israeli militaries into a single, integrated war-fighting machine that operates largely outside of congressional oversight
https://leohohmann.substack.com/p/congress-quietly-moving-to-fuse-us
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Mirrored - Judging Freedom - Judge Napolitano
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