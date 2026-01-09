Jasun Horsley: Mapping the Metaphysical & Parapolitical Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jasun Horsley discusses growing up in a Fabian family and becoming a cognitive dissident. We cover a wide range of topics from the shadow elite to the paranormal, metaphysics, transhumanism, and preparing for a technocratic world.
Websites
Children of Job Substack https://childrenofjob.substack.com
Books https://childrenofjob.substack.com/p/books-by-jasun-horsley
About Jasun Horsley
Jasun Horsley is the author of several books, including the loose 'cultural engineering' trilogy Seen and Not Seen, Prisoner of Infinity and The Vice of Kings. He hosts a regular podcast, The Liminalist, at his website, Auticulture. He currently writes and keeps chickens in Galicia, Spain.
