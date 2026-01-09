Jasun Horsley: Mapping the Metaphysical & Parapolitical Agenda

Jasun Horsley discusses growing up in a Fabian family and becoming a cognitive dissident. We cover a wide range of topics from the shadow elite to the paranormal, metaphysics, transhumanism, and preparing for a technocratic world.





Websites

Children of Job Substack https://childrenofjob.substack.com

Books https://childrenofjob.substack.com/p/books-by-jasun-horsley

X https://x.com/JaKephas





About Jasun Horsley

Jasun Horsley is the author of several books, including the loose 'cultural engineering' trilogy Seen and Not Seen, Prisoner of Infinity and The Vice of Kings. He hosts a regular podcast, The Liminalist, at his website, Auticulture. He currently writes and keeps chickens in Galicia, Spain.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)