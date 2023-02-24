Create New Account
Preparo físico contra pestes hemorrágicas - Ebola, Marburg, Dengue, Lassa e Febre Amarela
JESUS é Santo
Published a day ago |

O destruidor subiu contra ti. Guarda tu a fortaleza, vigia o caminho, fortalece os lombos, reforça muito o teu poder. Naum 2:1


* Prata coloidal chamada de pesticida - https://naijagists.com/nano-silver-ebola-virus-drug-a-pesticide-is-us-govt-trying-to-prevent-ebola-treatment-in-nigeria-west-africa/


* Governos apreendem prata coloidal - https://silver-botanicals.com/blog/2014/10/07/governments-seize-colloidal-silver-being-used-to-treat-ebola-patients-says-advocate/


* Prata coloidal bloqueada - https://www.naturalnews.com/047101_Ebola_colloidal_silver_government_seizure.html


Dicas de uso da prata coloidal - https://www.ultimatecolloidalsilvermanual.com


Inalação de prata coloidal - http://healthychristianliving.com/Colloidal%20Silver%20Ebola%20virus%20Cure.htm


Uso da prata coloidal contra pestes hemorrágicas - https://deeprootsathome.com/preparing-for-viral-hemorrhagic-fever-bioweapon-scenario/


DOD - Não fizeram publico o estudo a respeito da eficácia da Prata coloidal contra Ebola e Marburg - https://undergroundhealthreporter.com/nano-silver-protection-from-ebola/


Analise do estudo do DOD - https://anyflip.com/cmgu/ijga/basic


* Estudo científico que comprova a nano prata (prata coloidal 10 ppm) eficaz contra Sars cov2 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32958250/


Protocolo assassino do Remdesevir - https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/blue-print/simon-funell_whomarvac_therapeutics_14feb23.pdf?sfvrsn=bcf02d72_3


Dr. Robert O. Young - Lúcifer liquido

https://rumble.com/v23ihx4-dr.-robert-young-protect-and-heal-yourself-from-all-sources-of-transfection.html


Macaco infectado - https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Marburg-Virus-Angola-Infection-of-Rhesus-Macaques%3A-Geisbert-Daddario-DiCaprio/9cbf0b7fe935e81eff1c1d91aa10066b37e30a7f/figure/3


Livro em pdf - Saúde proibida, de Andreas Kalcker - https://www.mediafire.com/file/mvzicxc3gvqf57s/1+-+2018+-+Andreas+Kalcker+-+Saúde+Proibida.pdf/file


ATENÇÃO - o site bloqueou que eu postasse todos os links do video, aqui estão eles -  https://rumble.com/v2apqwe-preparo-fsico-contra-pestes-hemorrgicas-ebola-marburg-dengue-lassa-e-febre-.html

Ou me escreva solicitando - [email protected]






Keywords
ebolanaturalcurafeverpandemiafebretratamentomarburghemorrhagichemorragicahemorragia

