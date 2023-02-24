Preparo físico contra pestes hemorrágicas - Ebola, Marburg, Dengue, Lassa e Febre Amarela

O destruidor subiu contra ti. Guarda tu a fortaleza, vigia o caminho, fortalece os lombos, reforça muito o teu poder. Naum 2:1
* Prata coloidal chamada de pesticida - https://naijagists.com/nano-silver-ebola-virus-drug-a-pesticide-is-us-govt-trying-to-prevent-ebola-treatment-in-nigeria-west-africa/
* Governos apreendem prata coloidal - https://silver-botanicals.com/blog/2014/10/07/governments-seize-colloidal-silver-being-used-to-treat-ebola-patients-says-advocate/
* Prata coloidal bloqueada - https://www.naturalnews.com/047101_Ebola_colloidal_silver_government_seizure.html
Dicas de uso da prata coloidal - https://www.ultimatecolloidalsilvermanual.com
Inalação de prata coloidal - http://healthychristianliving.com/Colloidal%20Silver%20Ebola%20virus%20Cure.htm
Uso da prata coloidal contra pestes hemorrágicas - https://deeprootsathome.com/preparing-for-viral-hemorrhagic-fever-bioweapon-scenario/
DOD - Não fizeram publico o estudo a respeito da eficácia da Prata coloidal contra Ebola e Marburg - https://undergroundhealthreporter.com/nano-silver-protection-from-ebola/
Analise do estudo do DOD - https://anyflip.com/cmgu/ijga/basic
* Estudo científico que comprova a nano prata (prata coloidal 10 ppm) eficaz contra Sars cov2 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32958250/
Protocolo assassino do Remdesevir - https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/blue-print/simon-funell_whomarvac_therapeutics_14feb23.pdf?sfvrsn=bcf02d72_3
Dr. Robert O. Young - Lúcifer liquido
https://rumble.com/v23ihx4-dr.-robert-young-protect-and-heal-yourself-from-all-sources-of-transfection.html
Macaco infectado - https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Marburg-Virus-Angola-Infection-of-Rhesus-Macaques%3A-Geisbert-Daddario-DiCaprio/9cbf0b7fe935e81eff1c1d91aa10066b37e30a7f/figure/3
Livro em pdf - Saúde proibida, de Andreas Kalcker - https://www.mediafire.com/file/mvzicxc3gvqf57s/1+-+2018+-+Andreas+Kalcker+-+Saúde+Proibida.pdf/file
ATENÇÃO - o site bloqueou que eu postasse todos os links do video, aqui estão eles - https://rumble.com/v2apqwe-preparo-fsico-contra-pestes-hemorrgicas-ebola-marburg-dengue-lassa-e-febre-.html
Ou me escreva solicitando - [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.