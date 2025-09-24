KNOW ME NOT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Those who don't want Jesus - He says He doesn't want you. He's not begging for anyone's loyalty or love... Jesus is in rare form... We are in the Day of Vengeance of our God - the day of the acceptable year is about to close, and just like the word of the Lord, salvation will be rare because the cost has inflated.