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timtruth ProportioNAZIs Are Here Omicron Is Gone Mutant Ninja Worse Than Devil They Say
Tim Truthhttps://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/mutant-ninja-dominates-devil-7-14:8
https://rumble.com/v1cayqt-proportionazis-are-here-omicron-is-gone-mutant-ninja-worse-than-devil-they-.html
ProportioNAZIs Are Here/ Omicron Is Gone? Mutant Ninja Worse Than Devil They Say